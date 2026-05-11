Harley-Davidson teams with Hero MotoCorp for Sprint 440 in India Auto May 11, 2026

Harley-Davidson is teaming up with Hero MotoCorp to bring out the Sprint 440, a new entry-level cruiser made for India and other emerging markets.

This marks their co-developed bike since joining forces in 2020, and it's expected to launch in India by the end of 2026 as part of Harley's push to reach more riders.