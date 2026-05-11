Harley-Davidson teams with Hero MotoCorp for Sprint 440 in India
Harley-Davidson is teaming up with Hero MotoCorp to bring out the Sprint 440, a new entry-level cruiser made for India and other emerging markets.
This marks their co-developed bike since joining forces in 2020, and it's expected to launch in India by the end of 2026 as part of Harley's push to reach more riders.
440cc single-cylinder with modern features
The Sprint 440 rocks a classic cruiser vibe: think stretched frame, teardrop tank, and comfy scooped seat.
Under the hood, there's a 440cc single-cylinder engine (27hp and 38 Nm) paired with a 6-speed gearbox, borrowed from the X440 lineup.
Expect modern touches too: features like ride-by-wire throttle and traction control should make it easy for both new and seasoned riders to enjoy that laid-back Harley experience without breaking the bank.