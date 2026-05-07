Harley-Davidson teases Sprint and Sportster to welcome new riders Auto May 07, 2026

Harley-Davidson just teased two new entry-level bikes, the Sprint and a classic-inspired Sportster, aimed at welcoming newer riders.

The Sprint is lightweight and beginner-friendly, while the Sportster brings back vintage vibes with a modern twist.

Both are part of Harley's bigger plan to roll out up to 20 fresh models over the next three years.