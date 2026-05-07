Harley-Davidson teases Sprint and Sportster to welcome new riders
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Harley-Davidson just teased two new entry-level bikes, the Sprint and a classic-inspired Sportster, aimed at welcoming newer riders.
The Sprint is lightweight and beginner-friendly, while the Sportster brings back vintage vibes with a modern twist.
Both are part of Harley's bigger plan to roll out up to 20 fresh models over the next three years.
Sportster retains iconic look, about $10,000
The return of the air-cooled Sportster (around $10,000) keeps its iconic look (think teardrop tank, round headlamp, flat bars, dual exhausts, and that low seat) while staying open for customization.
With these launches, Harley's clearly trying to make its lineup more accessible and get more first-time riders on board.