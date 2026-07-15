Harley-Davidson unveils Deadwood bobber priced $17,999 with Sturgis debut

The Deadwood stands out with its almost entirely blacked-out finish, with chrome limited to the lower rocker covers and pushrod tubes, wire-spoke wheels, solo seat, and no saddlebags, so you get that old-school hardtail look.

Underneath, there's serious power: a 1,923 cc V-twin engine with 98hp and 163 Nm of torque.

Even though it looks vintage, you still get modern features like cornering ABS, traction control, three riding modes (Road, Sport, and Rain), LED lighting, USB-C charging, a 5-inch analog instrument cluster with an LCD display, adjustable rear suspension, and one of Harley's lowest seat heights at just 648mm.