Haryana is considering waiving EV road tax and registration fees
Haryana is considering a proposal to waive road tax and registration fees for any EV, whether it's a scooter, car, or three-wheeler.
A high-level Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Saini discussed this proposal, which had been approved by Transport Minister Anil Vij and forwarded for further consideration to make switching to electric rides easier and more appealing.
Haryana planning EV charging and incentives
This move is all about fighting urban pollution, especially in the National Capital Region (NCR), and keeping up with places like Chandigarh and Delhi that already offer similar perks.
Haryana is also working on a bigger EV policy with long-term incentives and better charging infrastructure.
If you've been thinking about going electric, now might be the perfect time!