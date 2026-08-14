Heart Aerospace X1 completes inaugural Plattsburgh flight under FAA approval

With a wingspan as wide as regional turboprops (106 feet), the X1 is pushing boundaries but still faces battery challenges, like low energy density and batteries staying heavy throughout the flight.

This test sets the stage for Heart's next model, the ES-30 hybrid-electric plane, which aims to cut costs by 40%.

Founder and CEO Anders Forslund said, "With the first flight of X1, Heart Aerospace has demonstrated electric flight at the scale of a commercial airliner," hoping these advances will make air travel cleaner and more affordable for everyone.