Hennessey debuts Venom F5-M at Goodwood with 6-speed manual, 2,031hp
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Hennessey just dropped the Venom F5-M at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a hypercar with a six-speed manual transmission and a jaw-dropping 2,031hp from its twin-turbo V-8.
That's even more power than the original F5 and puts it near the very top of the world's most powerful cars.
Venom F5-M limited to 12 roadsters
Only 12 of these $2.65 million roadsters will ever be built. The first one comes with exposed purple carbon fiber, gold accents, and "Sheikh" detailed on its bodywork.
Racing driver Alex Brundle is set to drive it up Goodwood's famous hill climb every day during its debut.
Definitely not your average daily commute.