Hennessey reveals Venom F5-M at Goodwood, world's most powerful manual
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Hennessey just revealed the Venom F5-M at Goodwood Festival of Speed, and it's now officially the world's most powerful manual car, delivering 2,031hp to the rear wheels with a classic six-speed gated shifter.
This milestone puts Hennessey right up there with the top names in high-performance cars.
Hennessey Maverick allows extensive customization
For anyone who wants something truly unique, Hennessey's Maverick division lets buyers customize almost everything: paint, wheels, interiors, or even design a whole new body.
As design chief Nathan Malinick puts it, building these cars is "a whole different ball game," offering endless possibilities for those who want their car to stand out.