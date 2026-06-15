Hero MotoCorp cuts Splendor+ Flex and HF Deluxe Flex ₹4,000 Auto Jun 15, 2026

Hero MotoCorp is making its new Splendor+ Flex and HF Deluxe Flex bikes more affordable with a ₹4,000 discount.

These ethanol-powered models now cost just a bit more, or even less, than their regular E20-compliant variants: the Splendor+ Flex is now ₹78,710 (only ₹1,153 pricier than the E20 model) and the HF Deluxe Flex is ₹68,792 (actually ₹1,650 cheaper than its standard variant).