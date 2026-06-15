Hero MotoCorp cuts Splendor+ Flex and HF Deluxe Flex ₹4,000
Auto
Hero MotoCorp is making its new Splendor+ Flex and HF Deluxe Flex bikes more affordable with a ₹4,000 discount.
These ethanol-powered models now cost just a bit more, or even less, than their regular E20-compliant variants: the Splendor+ Flex is now ₹78,710 (only ₹1,153 pricier than the E20 model) and the HF Deluxe Flex is ₹68,792 (actually ₹1,650 cheaper than its standard variant).
Hero deliveries start July 2026
Deliveries start in July 2026 and the discount runs until then.
By narrowing the price gap, Hero hopes more riders will try out these eco-friendlier bikes that run on ethanol blends (E20 to E85).
For now, they're only available in Delhi and parts of Maharashtra, part of India's bigger push for green fuel options.