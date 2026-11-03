Hero MotoCorp debuts retro motorcycle concept at EICMA 2026
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Hero MotoCorp just dropped a retro motorcycle concept at EICMA 2026, hinting at a potential move into the classic roadster segment.
While everyone's curious about what's under the hood, Hero is keeping engine and launch details a secret for now.
Vintage cues signal premium push
The bike mixes old-school vibes (think rounded tank, circular headlamp, and wire-spoke wheels) with modern touches like metallic blue paint and gold accents.
This launch signals Hero's push into the premium motorcycle scene, building on their recent new model and partnership.