Hero MotoCorp EV investments: Ather gain, 0 stake loss

Hero MotoCorp's push into electric vehicles has been a rollercoaster.

Its investment in Ather Energy really paid off: what started as a total investment of about ₹1,700 crore is now worth over ₹13,000 crore after Ather went public last year.

On the flip side, its stake in Zero Motorcycles crashed by 92%, dropping to just ₹19 crore thanks to restructuring and losing most of its shares.