Hero MotoCorp EV investments: Ather gain, 0 stake loss
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Hero MotoCorp's push into electric vehicles has been a rollercoaster.
Its investment in Ather Energy really paid off: what started as a total investment of about ₹1,700 crore is now worth over ₹13,000 crore after Ather went public last year.
On the flip side, its stake in Zero Motorcycles crashed by 92%, dropping to just ₹19 crore thanks to restructuring and losing most of its shares.
Hero MotoCorp continues Zero Motorcycles partnership
Even with the loss on Zero Motorcycles, Hero isn't backing out. The partnership is still alive.
They're working together on new high-end electric bikes like Project VxZ.
So while some bets didn't work out, Hero's not giving up on building cool premium EVs anytime soon.