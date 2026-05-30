Hero MotoCorp launches 1st E85 flex-fuel motorcycle June 3 2026

Flex-fuel production costs could rise ₹4,000-7,000

Hero showcased a flex-fuel prototype at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, and now other brands like Royal Enfield and Suzuki are joining in.

Production costs for 100cc to 125cc flex-fuel commuter bikes could rise by around ₹4,000 to ₹7,000, possible GST cuts might help keep them affordable.

Full specs and pricing could be announced at the launch event or in the days following the launch, so if you're curious about greener rides, stay tuned!