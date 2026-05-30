Hero MotoCorp launches 1st E85 flex-fuel motorcycle June 3 2026
Hero MotoCorp is set to launch its first E85 flex-fuel motorcycle on June 3, 2026, a big step in the country's shift toward renewable energy.
The new bike (possibly a Splendor or HF Deluxe) will be able to run on fuel blends with up to 85% ethanol, building on the existing nationwide availability of E20 fuel.
Flex-fuel production costs could rise ₹4,000-7,000
Hero showcased a flex-fuel prototype at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, and now other brands like Royal Enfield and Suzuki are joining in.
Production costs for 100cc to 125cc flex-fuel commuter bikes could rise by around ₹4,000 to ₹7,000, possible GST cuts might help keep them affordable.
Full specs and pricing could be announced at the launch event or in the days following the launch, so if you're curious about greener rides, stay tuned!