Hero MotoCorp launches Vida VX2 Go FB priced ₹1.13L
Auto
Hero MotoCorp's Vida brand just dropped a new addition to its electric scooter lineup: the Vida VX2 Go FB.
Priced at ₹1.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), this model comes with a 3.1-kWh fixed battery and direct-plug charging, giving you up to 128km on a single charge.
It's designed for folks who want simple home charging instead of dealing with removable batteries.
Vida VX2 claims 65 minutes 0-80% charge
The VX2 Go FB packs a punch with its 6-kW motor (top speed: 70km/h) and can fast charge from 0% to 80% in a claimed 65 minutes.
You get a handy LCD display with smartphone connectivity, built-in navigation, and plenty of under-seat storage for your stuff.
With this launch, the Vida VX2 series now offers five variants, so there's something for everyone looking to go electric.