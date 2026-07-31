Hero MotoCorp launches Vida VX2 Go FB priced ₹1.13L

Hero MotoCorp's Vida brand just dropped a new addition to its electric scooter lineup: the Vida VX2 Go FB.

Priced at ₹1.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), this model comes with a 3.1-kWh fixed battery and direct-plug charging, giving you up to 128km on a single charge.

It's designed for folks who want simple home charging instead of dealing with removable batteries.