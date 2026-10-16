Hero MotoCorp launches Xtreme 160R 4V priced ₹1.27L to ₹1.41L

The new Xtreme 160R 4V sports a sharper look with fresh color options for each variant.

Under the hood, it packs a punchier 164.32 cc oil-cooled engine pushing out 17.1hp, while torque stays at 14.6 Nm.

The Standard gets telescopic suspension and an LCD console; step up to Pro or Carbon for extras like ride-by-wire tech, three ride modes, and dual-channel ABS, making it a pretty tempting pick if you're eyeing your next street bike.