Hero MotoCorp launches Xtreme 250R Carbon in India priced ₹1.98L
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Hero MotoCorp just dropped the Xtreme 250R Carbon in India, priced at ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
This new ride packs a bi-directional quickshifter and ride-by-wire throttle, plus four riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, and Track, with dedicated traction control for each.
It's designed to give both safety and a fun riding experience.
Xtreme 250R Carbon 249cc 30hp engine
The bike features a sharp 4.2-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, navigation, and even a lap timer for track days.
Powered by a 249-cc liquid-cooled engine pushing out 30hp, it's available in Carbon Red, Carbon Black, or Carbon White.
At ₹25,000 more than the standard model, it takes on rivals like the KTM 250 Duke, and gives Hero's Xtreme lineup some serious street cred.