Hero MotoCorp October sales rise 16% to 734,403 units
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Hero MotoCorp just had a standout October, with sales jumping 16% to 734,403 units, up from last year's 635,808.
Both motorcycles and scooters saw gains, thanks in part to the festive season rush and the company's growing focus on electric mobility.
VIDA posts 80% growth, 30,143 units
Hero's electric brand VIDA made waves too, posting an impressive 80% year-over-year sales growth with 30,143 units dispatched and bumping up its market share in the electric two-wheeler space to 13.6%.
On top of that, Hero rolled out new premium models, the Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 250R, to stay ahead in the competitive bike scene.