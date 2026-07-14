Hero MotoCorp outlines tech vision in FY 2025-26 report
Hero MotoCorp is shaking things up, aiming to go beyond just making motorcycles.
In their FY 2025-26 annual report, they shared a bold vision to become a tech-driven mobility company, investing in premium bikes, AI, connected vehicles, electric options, global expansion, and sustainable operations.
Chairman Pawan Munjal summed it up: Hero wants to build a more extensive mobility ecosystem that keeps up with changing trends and demands.
Hero focuses on connectivity and sustainability
Hero's new Connected Vehicle Platform means your ride could get smarter with over-the-air updates and always-on connectivity.
Instead of betting only on electric vehicles, they're exploring all kinds of low-emission tech and digital manufacturing.
Plus, they're focusing on greener supply chains and eco-friendly production, so future Hero bikes might be better for the planet as well as your commute.