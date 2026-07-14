Hero MotoCorp outlines tech vision in FY 2025-26 report

Hero MotoCorp is shaking things up, aiming to go beyond just making motorcycles.

In their FY 2025-26 annual report, they shared a bold vision to become a tech-driven mobility company, investing in premium bikes, AI, connected vehicles, electric options, global expansion, and sustainable operations.

Chairman Pawan Munjal summed it up: Hero wants to build a more extensive mobility ecosystem that keeps up with changing trends and demands.