Hero MotoCorp plans ₹1500cr FY27 to ramp up Vida brand
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Hero MotoCorp is going big on scooters and EVs, with a ₹1,500 crore investment planned for FY27 to ramp up its Vida brand.
CEO Harshavaradhan Chitale says they're doubling production capacity in just a month because demand is so strong.
Vida retail sales up 190% FY26
Vida's retail sales shot up 190% in FY26, hitting 1.5 lakh units, a record for the brand.
To keep things running smoothly, Hero is putting ₹700 crore into a second parts center in South India.
The company's financials are looking solid too: revenue jumped 16% to ₹47,411 crore and net profit rose 31% to ₹5,742 crore in FY26.