Hero MotoCorp plans ₹1500cr FY27 to ramp up Vida brand

Vida retail sales up 190% FY26

Vida's retail sales shot up 190% in FY26, hitting 1.5 lakh units, a record for the brand.

To keep things running smoothly, Hero is putting ₹700 crore into a second parts center in South India.

The company's financials are looking solid too: revenue jumped 16% to ₹47,411 crore and net profit rose 31% to ₹5,742 crore in FY26.