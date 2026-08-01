Hero MotoCorp posts 19% July dispatch growth to 5.3L vehicles
Hero MotoCorp just had a strong July, with global vehicle dispatches jumping 19% to over 5.3 lakh units compared to last year.
The boost came mostly from higher demand for their petrol bikes and scooters in India, showing that these rides are still a big hit.
Hero MotoCorp India dispatches top 5L
Domestic sales led the way: over five lakh units were sent out in India, thanks to popular models like Splendor and Glamour X.
Scooter sales also saw a nice bump, hitting nearly 65,000 units.
On the electric side, their VIDA brand dispatched more than 22,000 vehicles and got a fresh new look as VOOM.
While Hero expanded into Ecuador and Germany this year, exports dipped slightly overall.
Back home, they kicked off work on a new parts center in Andhra Pradesh and launched a catchy campaign for their Destini scooter.