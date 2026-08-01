Hero MotoCorp posts 19% July dispatch growth to 5.3L vehicles

Domestic sales led the way: over five lakh units were sent out in India, thanks to popular models like Splendor and Glamour X.

Scooter sales also saw a nice bump, hitting nearly 65,000 units.

On the electric side, their VIDA brand dispatched more than 22,000 vehicles and got a fresh new look as VOOM.

While Hero expanded into Ecuador and Germany this year, exports dipped slightly overall.

Back home, they kicked off work on a new parts center in Andhra Pradesh and launched a catchy campaign for their Destini scooter.