The XTEC variant now comes with an analog-digital display and Bluetooth for call and SMS alerts.

Special Editions have swapped out their old color for three fresh ones: Matt Grey, Matt Vernier Gray, and Candy Blazing Red.

Hero recently dispatched 15,000 units of the Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex versions, showing these bikes are still in high demand.

Even after the price jump, Splendor+ stands strong against rivals like Honda Shine100 and Bajaj Platina.