Hero MotoCorp raises Splendor Plus prices by up to ₹3,086
Hero MotoCorp just bumped up the prices of its popular Splendor Plus bikes by up to ₹3,086.
This covers all versions, including the Flex and XTEC models, but even with the hike, Splendor+ is still a favorite in India's 100cc commuter scene.
Splendor+ XTEC adds display and Bluetooth
The XTEC variant now comes with an analog-digital display and Bluetooth for call and SMS alerts.
Special Editions have swapped out their old color for three fresh ones: Matt Grey, Matt Vernier Gray, and Candy Blazing Red.
Hero recently dispatched 15,000 units of the Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex versions, showing these bikes are still in high demand.
Even after the price jump, Splendor+ stands strong against rivals like Honda Shine100 and Bajaj Platina.