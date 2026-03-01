Hero MotoCorp records 44% rise in dispatches in February
Auto
Hero MotoCorp just had a big month—dispatches shot up by 44% in February 2026, with over 5.5 lakh two-wheelers sent out compared to around 3.9 lakh last year.
Scooters and the popular 100cc-125cc bikes were the main drivers behind this spike in demand.
Domestic and international sales numbers
Domestic sales saw a similar boost, hitting more than 5.1 lakh units thanks to favorites like the Xoom and Destini scooters.
Globally, Hero also kept up the momentum with a solid 34% rise in international dispatches, showing their bikes are catching on both in India and overseas.