Hero MotoCorp teases Xpulse 421 adventure bike for EICMA 2026
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Hero MotoCorp just dropped a teaser for its new Xpulse 421 adventure bike, set to debut at EICMA 2026 in Milan.
This model is a big step up from the Xpulse 210, built on a fresh 421cc platform.
Spotted recently in Ladakh, it stands out with an LED headlight, DRLs, and a windscreen, clearly made for riders who love long journeys.
Xpulse 421 estimated price ₹2.85-3L
The Xpulse 421 packs features like a high-mounted exhaust, inverted fork, and a TFT display with Bluetooth, navigation, and cruise control.
Power is expected to be around 40hp from its liquid-cooled engine.
With an estimated price tag of ₹2.85-3 lakh (ex-showroom), it's set to take on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure, making it an exciting option for anyone dreaming of their next big ride.