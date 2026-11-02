Hero MotoCorp teases Xpulse 421 adventure bike for EICMA 2026

Hero MotoCorp just dropped a teaser for its new Xpulse 421 adventure bike, set to debut at EICMA 2026 in Milan.

This model is a big step up from the Xpulse 210, built on a fresh 421cc platform.

Spotted recently in Ladakh, it stands out with an LED headlight, DRLs, and a windscreen, clearly made for riders who love long journeys.