Hero MotoCorp tops March 2026 India 2 wheeler sales, 5.5L

Honda records 5.1L sales, 28% growth

Honda wasn't far behind, moving over 5.1 lakh units, showing a massive 28% growth compared to last March (even if sales dipped slightly from February).

TVS Motor Company also had a good run with over 3.7 lakh bikes sold and strong annual growth.

Bajaj, Suzuki, and Royal Enfield all crossed the one lakh mark in sales too, helping keep the industry buzzing as we head into the new financial year.