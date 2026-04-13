Hero MotoCorp tops March 2026 India 2 wheeler sales, 5.5L
Auto
March 2026 was a big month for India's two-wheeler scene, with sales getting a solid boost.
Hero MotoCorp grabbed the top spot by selling over 5.5 lakh bikes, a jump of nearly 7% from February and up 9% from last year.
The company also pushed exports higher to almost 46,000 units.
Honda records 5.1L sales, 28% growth
Honda wasn't far behind, moving over 5.1 lakh units, showing a massive 28% growth compared to last March (even if sales dipped slightly from February).
TVS Motor Company also had a good run with over 3.7 lakh bikes sold and strong annual growth.
Bajaj, Suzuki, and Royal Enfield all crossed the one lakh mark in sales too, helping keep the industry buzzing as we head into the new financial year.