Hero MotoCorp, Valeo team up to make bikes smarter and safer
Hero MotoCorp is partnering with French tech company Valeo to bring Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS) to motorcycles, scooters, and VIDA electric models.
Announced on January 8, this move aims to boost two-wheeler safety in busy city traffic by using radar and smart cameras as a digital co-pilot.
What's cool about ARAS?
ARAS packs features like forward collision alerts, lane change assist, blind spot detection, and rear collision warnings—all powered by radar.
High-res cameras add pedestrian detection and traffic sign recognition.
The vision/high-resolution camera system and its image-processing are designed to function in low-light conditions, while radar is generally less affected by lighting, and the tech will be available on both petrol and electric bikes.
Making advanced safety mainstream
Until now, these radar-based safety features were mostly seen on expensive bikes.
With Hero's massive reach, the company intends to make these features available to more riders—especially those buying affordable models.
This should help make smart bike tech a lot more common on Indian roads.