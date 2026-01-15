India's 2-wheeler sales bounce back in 2025
India's two-wheeler scene is back on track—sales hit 20.2 million units in 2025, up about 5% from last year and approaching pre-pandemic highs but still below the 2018 peak.
The boost came from lower GST rates, high festive demand, and a good monsoon that put more money in people's pockets, especially in rural areas.
Exports and electrics are on the rise
Exports reached a record 4.94 million units, thanks to growing demand in Africa and steady buyers in South Asia.
Electric two-wheelers also had their best year yet: sales jumped to 1.28 million units (about 6% of all sales), with TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto leading the charge.
Old favorites still rule the road
Even with all the buzz around EVs, classic brands like TVS Motor, Royal Enfield, and Suzuki are still among the key drivers of growth—especially scooters, which outpaced motorcycles by a big margin this year.