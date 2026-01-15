India's 2-wheeler sales bounce back in 2025 Auto Jan 15, 2026

India's two-wheeler scene is back on track—sales hit 20.2 million units in 2025, up about 5% from last year and approaching pre-pandemic highs but still below the 2018 peak.

The boost came from lower GST rates, high festive demand, and a good monsoon that put more money in people's pockets, especially in rural areas.