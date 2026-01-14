Bajaj Chetak C25 electric scooter launched at ₹91,399

Specs at a glance:

The Chetak C25 packs a 2.5kWh battery with a claimed range of 113km and tops out at 55km/h thanks to its new 2.2kW hub motor.

Charging is quick—just over two hours to hit 80% with the included charger.

It's lightweight at 107kg, has disk brakes, hill-hold assist for slopes up to 19%, and offers handy features like metal bodywork (IP67 rated) and roomy underseat storage.