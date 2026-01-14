Bajaj Chetak C25 electric scooter launched at ₹91,399
Bajaj just dropped the Chetak C25, an electric scooter priced at ₹91,399 (ex-showroom), aiming to make city commutes more affordable.
Designed for short rides and everyday errands, it's a solid pick for anyone looking for a budget-friendly scooter.
The C25 is positioned in the market alongside other electric scooters.
Specs at a glance:
The Chetak C25 packs a 2.5kWh battery with a claimed range of 113km and tops out at 55km/h thanks to its new 2.2kW hub motor.
Charging is quick—just over two hours to hit 80% with the included charger.
It's lightweight at 107kg, has disk brakes, hill-hold assist for slopes up to 19%, and offers handy features like metal bodywork (IP67 rated) and roomy underseat storage.
Should you buy it?
If you're after an affordable e-scooter for daily city runs from a brand that's already sold over 2.8 lakh electric scooters since 2021, the C25 is worth considering.
It joins Bajaj's growing lineup alongside models with longer ranges if you need more flexibility—but as an entry-level option for urban life, it keeps things simple and wallet-friendly.