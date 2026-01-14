NHAI's new alerts aim to keep highways safer from stray cattle
NHAI just kicked off a pilot project to warn drivers about stray cattle on highways, hoping to cut down on accidents—especially when visibility is bad.
The real-time alert system is being tested right now on the Jaipur-Agra and Jaipur-Rewari stretches.
How do the alerts work?
Powered by Reliance Jio, drivers get a heads-up 10km before accident-prone spots with a Hindi message: "Aage awara pashu grasht kshetra hai. Krupaya dhire aur sawadhani se chalein."
There's also a voice alert.
To prevent alert fatigue, repeat alerts will not be issued to the same user within a 30-minute window.
What's next?
If this trial goes well, NHAI plans to roll out the system on more highways where animal-related crashes are common.
It's a simple idea that could make road trips safer for everyone.