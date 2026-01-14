Jensen Motors is back with a new V8 sports car in 2026 Auto Jan 14, 2026

Jensen International Automotive (JIA), the legendary British brand behind the classic Interceptor, is making a comeback 50 years after shutting down.

The company will launch an all-new V8 sports car in 2026, aiming to take on luxury rivals like Aston Martin and bring some old-school cool back to the road.