Jensen Motors is back with a new V8 sports car in 2026
Auto
Jensen International Automotive (JIA), the legendary British brand behind the classic Interceptor, is making a comeback 50 years after shutting down.
The company will launch an all-new V8 sports car in 2026, aiming to take on luxury rivals like Aston Martin and bring some old-school cool back to the road.
Mixing retro vibes with modern style
The upcoming Jensen will blend nostalgic driving feels with modern luxury—think a fresh aluminum platform and sleek, updated design.
Inspired by its rich history of innovation (like early all-wheel drive), this reboot hopes to win over both longtime fans and a new generation of car lovers.