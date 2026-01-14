Renault's Filante: A new player in the premium SUV game

Step inside the Filante and you'll find a "high-tech lounge" vibe—think three 12.3-inch screens, a massive augmented reality heads-up display, and a panoramic sunroof for extra light. You also get top-notch sound from Arkamys or Bose, tri-zone climate control, advanced driver assistance features, plus new safety tech like emergency steering assist and child presence detection.

Hybrid power with city smarts

The Filante runs on a hybrid setup: a turbo-petrol engine paired with two electric motors for a combined 250hp.

Its battery lets you do up to 75% of your city drives on electric power alone.

It's roomy too—almost five meters long—with boot space that expands from 633L all the way up to 2,050L if you need it.