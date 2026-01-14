Renault's Filante: A new player in the premium SUV game
Renault just dropped the Filante, its new flagship premium SUV, aiming to take on luxury giants like Audi, BMW, and Lexus.
It's set to launch in South Korea in March 2026, with plans to roll out across South America and Gulf countries by early 2027—all part of Renault's big €3 billion global push.
Inside: Tech-forward comfort
Step inside the Filante and you'll find a "high-tech lounge" vibe—think three 12.3-inch screens, a massive augmented reality heads-up display, and a panoramic sunroof for extra light.
You also get top-notch sound from Arkamys or Bose, tri-zone climate control, advanced driver assistance features, plus new safety tech like emergency steering assist and child presence detection.
Hybrid power with city smarts
The Filante runs on a hybrid setup: a turbo-petrol engine paired with two electric motors for a combined 250hp.
Its battery lets you do up to 75% of your city drives on electric power alone.
It's roomy too—almost five meters long—with boot space that expands from 633L all the way up to 2,050L if you need it.