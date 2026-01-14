Next Article
Suzuki drops 'Monster Hunter' editions of DR-Z4S and Jimny Nomade
Auto
Suzuki just revealed special versions of its DR-Z4S bike and Jimny Nomade SUV at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon, all inspired by Monster Hunter Wilds.
The DR-Z4S gets a makeover based on the seikret—a bird wyvern from the game—while the Jimny Nomade rocks a wrap that nods to Monster Hunter's pop-up camps.
When gaming and cars collide
Both models show off cool details: retro saddlebags and a brown saddle for vintage vibes on the DR-Z4S, plus game-inspired graphics on the Jimny.
This isn't Suzuki's first rodeo with Capcom—they've teamed up before for Street Fighter 6-themed rides.
It's all about blending car culture with gaming in fresh, creative ways.