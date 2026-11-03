Hero MotoCorp's Xpulse 150 leaks without camouflage at EICMA 2026

Hero MotoCorp's new Xpulse 150 leaked without any camouflage at EICMA 2026, adding a fresh, smaller dual-sport bike to its premium lineup.

Think of it as a more compact sibling to the Xpulse 200, with a standout fuel tank, signature beak design, and an H-insignia headlight like you see on the Glamour X and Passion XTEC.

Modern LED tail and turn lights round out its sharp look.