Hero MotoCorp's Xpulse 150 leaks without camouflage at EICMA 2026
Hero MotoCorp's new Xpulse 150 leaked without any camouflage at EICMA 2026, adding a fresh, smaller dual-sport bike to its premium lineup.
Think of it as a more compact sibling to the Xpulse 200, with a standout fuel tank, signature beak design, and an H-insignia headlight like you see on the Glamour X and Passion XTEC.
Modern LED tail and turn lights round out its sharp look.
Xpulse 150 packs 150cc engine
The Xpulse 150 is built for riders who want flexibility, whether that's city streets or some weekend trail fun.
It packs a 150cc engine (12.2hp/12.8 Nm), five-speed gearbox, long-travel suspension, rear luggage rack, fork gaiters, and a handy LCD digital cluster.
The version shown uses a carburetor (hinting at global markets like South America or Africa), but India might get fuel injection instead.
With its big front (21-inch) and rear (18-inch) wheels for better off-roading, it's aimed at folks looking for adventure.