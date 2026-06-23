Hero MotoSports marks 10 years, launches INDH, renews Dakar partnership
Hero MotoSports just hit its 10-year mark and kicked things off in Jaipur by launching the "India's Next Dakar Hero" (INDH) program.
The goal? To find and train Indian riders for big international races like the Dakar Rally.
They also renewed their partnership with the Dakar Rally organizers for another five years, showing they're serious about putting Indian talent on the global map.
International stars, Indian riders showcase machines
The celebration brought together international rally stars Ross Branch, Nacho Cornejo, and Michael Docherty, plus young Indian riders Shlok Ghorpade (just 18!) and Somyya Moksha Chaudhary.
With demo rides and a showcase of their rally machines at Hero's R and D facility, the event highlighted both past achievements and plans to keep supporting new Indian talent through INDH.
Hero MotoSports is all about making sure India stands out in world rallying.