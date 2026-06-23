Hero MotoSports marks 10 years, launches INDH, renews Dakar partnership Auto Jun 23, 2026

Hero MotoSports just hit its 10-year mark and kicked things off in Jaipur by launching the "India's Next Dakar Hero" (INDH) program.

The goal? To find and train Indian riders for big international races like the Dakar Rally.

They also renewed their partnership with the Dakar Rally organizers for another five years, showing they're serious about putting Indian talent on the global map.