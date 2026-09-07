Hero pushes Vida, backs Ather to lead India's EV market
Hero MotoCorp is going all-in on electric two-wheelers, pushing its Vida brand and backing Ather Energy to grab the top spot in India.
CEO Harshavardhan Chitale shared that Vida and Ather together have occupied the top position during some months this year in India's electric two-wheeler market, and Vida has gained almost 600 basis points (6%) of market share over the past year, making it currently fourth, behind Ather, in the electric two-wheeler market.
Hero to boost EV production capacity
To keep up with growing demand, Hero said EV capacity would rise by almost 50% this month, followed by a further doubling by December.
Vida scooters come with both fixed and removable battery options, handy for different lifestyles, with about a ₹10,000 price gap between them.
Plus, Hero and Ather discuss battery-cell sourcing, software, motors, and motor components, and are working together on interoperable fast-charging infrastructure, while also investing in Euler Motors for electric commercial vehicles.
It's all part of their big push to shape India's EV future.