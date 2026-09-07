Hero pushes Vida, backs Ather to lead India's EV market

To keep up with growing demand, Hero said EV capacity would rise by almost 50% this month, followed by a further doubling by December.

Vida scooters come with both fixed and removable battery options, handy for different lifestyles, with about a ₹10,000 price gap between them.

Plus, Hero and Ather discuss battery-cell sourcing, software, motors, and motor components, and are working together on interoperable fast-charging infrastructure, while also investing in Euler Motors for electric commercial vehicles.

It's all part of their big push to shape India's EV future.