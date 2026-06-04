Hero's new bikes can run on ethanol

Hero MotoCorp has launched flex-fuel variants of its popular Splendor and HF Deluxe motorcycles. The new models are the first in the 100cc segment to be compatible with ethanol-blended fuels ranging from E20 to E85. The move comes as part of India's push toward cleaner mobility solutions and reduced dependence on crude oil imports.

Technological advancement What is flex-fuel technology? Flex-fuel technology, which allows vehicles to run on a mix of gasoline and oxygenates like ethanol or methanol, has now made its way into mainstream Indian motorcycles. The new Splendor and HF Deluxe models are powered by a 97.2cc engine that produces 6.3kW at 8,000rpm and torque of up to 8.3Nm at 6,000rpm while running on E85 fuel (15% petrol and 85% ethanol).

Corporate responsibility Atmanirbhar Bharat Hero MotoCorp's CEO, Harshavardhan Chitale, emphasized the company's commitment to cleaner and sustainable mobility with the launch of these flex-fuel motorcycles. He said they were developed at their Center for Innovation & Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. With minimal-to-no import content, our motorcycles strongly reflect India's disruptive capabilities in manufacturing, while reinforcing the Government of India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat and long-term energy security, he added.

Advertisement

Tech upgrades Features of new models The new Splendor+ flex fuel comes with Hero's patented i3S idle-stop-start technology, a new digital-analog instrument cluster, side-stand engine cut-off function and tubeless tires. It also gets revised ECU calibration and upgraded fuel-system components to support flex-fuel operation. The HF Deluxe flex fuel gets similar tech upgrades along with flex-fuel-specific upgrades to the ECU and fuel system.

Advertisement