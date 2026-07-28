HMP Bikes unveils Flash e-scooter 15-kW, 121km/h, $4,999

The Flash packs modern essentials like ABS, traction control, keyless start, dash cam, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It's lightweight at 136kg but can carry up to 171kg.

Charging is quick: the onboard charger gets you from 20% to 80% in around 2 hours; there's also a portable charger for home use.

Buyers get a one-year or 10,000-mile warranty, and shipping costs are $400 within California or $600 elsewhere in the US.