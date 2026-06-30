Home charging access limits EV adoption in India, AEEE-Kazam finds

Apartment residents face risky DIY charging

The struggle is real for city folks: around 70% to 75% live in apartments or gated communities where shared parking and weak wiring make installing chargers tricky.

Some are resorting to risky do-it-yourself fixes like temporary sockets, which the report warns can be unsafe and damage batteries.

For gig workers and delivery riders who rely on overnight charging to keep earning, this is especially tough.

The report suggests India needs better EV-ready homes, safer setups, and more support from housing authorities and policymakers if it wants the EV wave to keep rolling.