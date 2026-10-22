Honda 0 Alpha and Tata Safari EV coming to India
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India's electric car scene is about to get a serious upgrade, with new models like the Honda 0 Alpha and Tata Safari EV on the way.
The Safari EV is likely to debut during the 2026 festive season, is expected to retain the core design while getting a few EV-specific changes.
Buyers could get 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery options, is expected to use Tata's Acti.ev+ platform.
Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric and Hyundai HE1i
Mercedes-Benz is rolling out its GLC Electric in November 2026, made locally with a big 94 kWh battery and all-wheel drive.
Hyundai is also joining the party with its compact HE1i SUV, likely built in Tamil Nadu on their E-GMP (K) platform.
Looks like there will be plenty of fresh options for anyone thinking about going electric!