Honda 0 Alpha and Tata Safari EV coming to India

India's electric car scene is about to get a serious upgrade, with new models like the Honda 0 Alpha and Tata Safari EV on the way.

The Safari EV is likely to debut during the 2026 festive season, is expected to retain the core design while getting a few EV-specific changes.

Buyers could get 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery options, is expected to use Tata's Acti.ev+ platform.