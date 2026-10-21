Honda 2027 CBR600RR features Fireblade-style fairing, Nissin brakes, 5-inch TFT
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Honda just dropped the 2027 CBR600RR, and it's packing some cool updates taken straight from the Fireblade.
You get a sleeker front fairing with winglets integrated into the front fairing, plus improved brakes with Nissin four-piston calipers and a smarter ABS system.
There's also a crisp new 5-inch TFT display, while handy tech like ride-by-wire, six-axis IMU, and quickshifter are still on board.
CBR600RR lands Europe, UK January ₹13.91L
Power comes from the familiar 599 cc inline-four engine (121hp/63 Nm), so performance stays classic.
The bike weighs in at 194kg and uses an aluminum twin-spar frame.
You can pick between Matte Ballistic Black or Ignition Red when it lands in Europe and the UK in January 2027, priced at GBP 10,999 (₹13.91 lakh).