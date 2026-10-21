Honda 2027 CBR600RR features Fireblade-style fairing, Nissin brakes, 5-inch TFT

Honda just dropped the 2027 CBR600RR, and it's packing some cool updates taken straight from the Fireblade.

You get a sleeker front fairing with winglets integrated into the front fairing, plus improved brakes with Nissin four-piston calipers and a smarter ABS system.

There's also a crisp new 5-inch TFT display, while handy tech like ride-by-wire, six-axis IMU, and quickshifter are still on board.