Honda begins Rebel 300 deliveries at BigWing showrooms in India
Honda has officially started delivering the much-hyped Rebel 300 in India, with customers picking up their bikes, ceremonial keys, and all, at BigWing showrooms.
This launch marks deliveries starting for Honda in the Indian bike scene.
Honda offers standard and e-clutch variants
Both Standard and E-Clutch versions are rolling out, so riders can pick between classic shifting or clutchless gear changes for easier city rides.
The Lajpat Nagar showroom in Delhi received two Rebel 300 units on November 4, reportedly both in E-Clutch specification.
Meanwhile, fans are still waiting on delivery updates for other models like the ADV160 and CB500.
The Rebel 300 packs a 286.01 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine and comes with a snazzy TFT display plus Bluetooth, pretty solid features for its price point.