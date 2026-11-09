Honda begins Rebel 300 deliveries at BigWing showrooms in India

Both Standard and E-Clutch versions are rolling out, so riders can pick between classic shifting or clutchless gear changes for easier city rides.

The Lajpat Nagar showroom in Delhi received two Rebel 300 units on November 4, reportedly both in E-Clutch specification.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting on delivery updates for other models like the ADV160 and CB500.

The Rebel 300 packs a 286.01 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine and comes with a snazzy TFT display plus Bluetooth, pretty solid features for its price point.