Honda Cars India to launch over 10 models by 2030
Honda Cars India is gearing up to launch over 10 new models, including electric vehicles and compact SUVs, by 2030.
India is now one of Honda's top three focus markets, and the brand just launched the refreshed hybrid sedan City and unveiled the premium SUV ZR-V in India.
The first fully electric Honda for India will arrive later this fiscal year, marking a fresh push for growth.
Honda Cars India plans 6 launches
In the ongoing fiscal year, Honda Cars India (HCIL) plans six launches to boost its presence.
From 2028, expect more India-focused models in popular segments with ICE, hybrid, and electric options.
Takashi Nakajima says Honda is targeting double-digit growth in India this year and will introduce a mix of India-specific and fully imported global models.
Plus, Honda plans to introduce more hybrids and EVs for Indian customers.