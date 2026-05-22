Honda Cars India to launch over 10 models by 2030 Auto May 22, 2026

Honda Cars India is gearing up to launch over 10 new models, including electric vehicles and compact SUVs, by 2030.

India is now one of Honda's top three focus markets, and the brand just launched the refreshed hybrid sedan City and unveiled the premium SUV ZR-V in India.

The first fully electric Honda for India will arrive later this fiscal year, marking a fresh push for growth.