The bike was first introduced last year at ₹28.99 lakh

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP arrives in India at ₹33.5L

By Mudit Dube 05:19 pm Jun 12, 202605:19 pm

What's the story

Honda has relaunched the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India at a price of ₹33.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The liter-class superbike was first introduced in the country last year at ₹28.99 lakh but was later removed from Honda's official website within a few months. Now, it is back with the same engine and features as before but with a much higher price tag than its previous iteration.