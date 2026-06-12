Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP arrives in India at ₹33.5L
What's the story
Honda has relaunched the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India at a price of ₹33.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The liter-class superbike was first introduced in the country last year at ₹28.99 lakh but was later removed from Honda's official website within a few months. Now, it is back with the same engine and features as before but with a much higher price tag than its previous iteration.
Engine specifications
The bike is powered by a 217.5hp, 999cc engine
The Fireblade SP is a race-bred superbike that uses MotoGP-derived technology. It features improved aerodynamics, premium suspension, and enhanced engine tuning for better performance on the road and track. The bike is powered by a 999cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that churns out 217.5hp at 14,000rpm and torque of up to 113Nm at 12,000rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with bi-directional quickshifter as standard equipment.
Advanced technology
It features Ohlins NPX S-EC 3.0 front suspension
The Fireblade SP also comes with an Akrapovic titanium muffler and Honda's dual-motor throttle-by-wire system. The bike's lightweight double-beam aluminum composite frame is supported by Ohlin's suspension components. It gets an NPX S-EC 3.0 fork at the front and a TTX36 S-EC 3.0 monoshock with Pro-Link linkage at the rear, both offering electronic adjustment for preload, compression, and rebound damping.
Braking system
It gets a 6-axis inertial measurement unit
The Fireblade SP employs dual 330mm disks and multi-piston calipers at the front, while a single 220mm disk with a two-piston caliper is used at the rear. It rides on 17-inch wheels for better stability. The bike also features a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that enables riders to customize different levels of traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and launch control through its 5-inch TFT instrument display.