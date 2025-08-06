Next Article
Honda Civic hybrid sedan gets a mid-cycle refresh: Check details
Honda just dropped the facelifted Civic hybrid sedan in the UK, and it's got some serious upgrades.
The front end is sharper with a new gloss-black grille and LED headlights for better visibility.
There's also a fresh blue paint option and stylish 18-inch wheels on select trims.
What about the cabin?
Inside, you get a sleek black roof lining and matte chrome accents around the AC vents.
Top trims now feature illuminated footwells, while mid-range versions come with heated steering wheels and a crisp 10.2-inch digital display.
Plus, every model now includes wireless phone charging—handy for life on the go.