Honda X-ADV debuts with fresh design and DURABIO plastic fairing Auto Aug 06, 2025

Honda just dropped the 2026 X-ADV adventure scooter worldwide, and it's got a fresh, sharper design with dual LED headlights and bold graphics.

You can pick from Graphite Black, Pearl Glare White, or Matte Deep Mud Gray—plus there's a Special Edition in tricolor Matt Pearl Glare White.

Honda's also stepping up its green game by using recyclable DURABIO plastic in the fairing and windscreen.