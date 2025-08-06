Honda X-ADV debuts with fresh design and DURABIO plastic fairing
Honda just dropped the 2026 X-ADV adventure scooter worldwide, and it's got a fresh, sharper design with dual LED headlights and bold graphics.
You can pick from Graphite Black, Pearl Glare White, or Matte Deep Mud Gray—plus there's a Special Edition in tricolor Matt Pearl Glare White.
Honda's also stepping up its green game by using recyclable DURABIO plastic in the fairing and windscreen.
The scooter packs a 745cc twin-cylinder engine
Under the hood, you get a 745cc twin-cylinder engine (59hp/69Nm) paired with an upgraded six-speed DCT for smoother rides.
Four riding modes—Standard, Sport, Rain, and Gravel—let you adapt to any vibe or terrain.
The chassis is sturdy with USD front forks and Pro-Link swingarm for better stability.
Tech perks include dual-channel ABS, a five-inch TFT display, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and a Smart Key system.