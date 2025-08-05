Next Article
Tesla's new showroom in Delhi to open soon
Tesla is opening a brand-new showroom at Worldmark, Aerocity in Delhi—expected to launch around August 11.
This comes just weeks after their first Indian store opened in Mumbai, signaling Tesla's quick push into the country.
Model Y SUV is Tesla's 1st car in India
The Delhi spot is easy to reach for folks across NCR, especially with its location near the airport.
Tesla's big debut in India started with the Model Y SUV—imported from Shanghai and now available nationwide.
You can customize your Model Y online, and it's set to compete with other luxury EVs like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.