Chevy Silverado EV drives over 1609km on single charge
GM's Chevy Silverado EV has smashed its own limits by driving 1705km on a single charge—more than double its official range.
The record-setting trip happened between July 28 and August 4, 2025, at GM's Milford Proving Ground and Detroit's Belle Isle.
It's not an official record
To pull this off, GM engineers made some clever tweaks: they kept speeds low (20-40km/h), pumped up the tire pressure, lowered the wiper blades for less drag, ditched the spare tire to save weight, and skipped using climate control.
Even with all that effort, GM says this was more of a "passion project" for their team—they're not submitting it to Guinness World Records.