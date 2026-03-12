Honda cuts EV investment by $21 billion, shifts focus to hybrids

Hybrid cars to make up the bulk of Honda's sales

Instead of going all-in on EVs, Honda is now betting big on hybrids, aiming to sell 2.2 million hybrid cars in the coming years (about double current hybrid sales).

The company has also lowered its target for fully electric cars to just 20% of global sales in the same period.

Even so, Honda's Ohio hub will produce electric and hydrogen fuel-cell models side-by-side, with new rides like the Acura RSX and Honda 0 Series SUVs still on track for release.