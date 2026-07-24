Honda debuts CB500 in India with 501-cc single-cylinder retro styling

Honda just dropped the CB500 in India, a 501-cc single-cylinder bike that channels serious retro vibes from the legendary CB750.

Built locally, it's Honda's answer to the mid-size retro segment and steps in where old 500-cc models (like Royal Enfield's) left off.

With 27hp and 43.3 Nm of torque, it lines up as a solid rival to bigger bikes like the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.