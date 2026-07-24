Honda debuts CB500 in India with 501-cc single-cylinder retro styling
Honda just dropped the CB500 in India, a 501-cc single-cylinder bike that channels serious retro vibes from the legendary CB750.
Built locally, it's Honda's answer to the mid-size retro segment and steps in where old 500-cc models (like Royal Enfield's) left off.
With 27hp and 43.3 Nm of torque, it lines up as a solid rival to bigger bikes like the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.
CB500 blends retro style and tech
The CB500 blends old-school style (a teardrop tank, ribbed seat, and round LED headlight) with handy upgrades like telescopic forks, twin rear shocks, disk brakes on both wheels, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), a slipper clutch, and a hybrid analog-digital console with Honda RoadSync connectivity.
You get three versions: standard alloy wheels, cross-spoke tubeless tires, or a top trim with special graphics.
Pricing isn't out yet, but local manufacturing hints at competitive rates for this retro-cool ride.