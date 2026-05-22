Honda debuts ZR-V hybrid SUV in India
What's the story
Honda has officially introduced ZR-V in India as the company's first-ever hybrid SUV in the country. The vehicle is a part of Honda's strategy to expand its premium and electrified vehicle portfolio in the country. The ZR-V will be imported from Japan as a completely built unit (CBU) and is expected to be priced above ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against premium SUVs like Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.
Design details
The Honda ZR-V measures 4,657mm in length
The Honda ZR-V is a global hybrid SUV with a sleek design, flowing body lines, aerodynamic styling elements, and a bold front fascia. It measures 4,657mm in length, 1,840mm in width and 1,621mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,655mm. The vehicle has been designed to offer sedan-like driving dynamics while retaining the commanding visibility and road presence of an SUV.
Interior highlights
It features a high-deck center console and leather upholstery
The Honda ZR-V comes with an all-black sporty cabin with leather upholstery, metallic detailing, and soft-touch materials. It features a wide horizontal dashboard layout, high-deck center console, and dual-zone climate control. The vehicle also packs a 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster as well as wireless smartphone charging capabilities.
Safety specs
Honda Sensing ADAS suite
The Honda ZR-V offers Honda Sensing ADAS technologies such as collision mitigation braking system (CMBS) and adaptive cruise control It also packs eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill descent control, front and rear parking sensors, and disc brakes, among other features. The vehicle is powered by Honda's 2.0-liter e:HEV sports hybrid powertrain which combines a direct-injection Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with dual-motor hybrid system and e-CVT transmission. The SUV delivers 181hp/315Nm and boasts a mileage of nearly 23km/l.