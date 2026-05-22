It will compete against premium SUVs like Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Honda debuts ZR-V hybrid SUV in India

By Mudit Dube 03:55 pm May 22, 202603:55 pm

What's the story

Honda has officially introduced ZR-V in India as the company's first-ever hybrid SUV in the country. The vehicle is a part of Honda's strategy to expand its premium and electrified vehicle portfolio in the country. The ZR-V will be imported from Japan as a completely built unit (CBU) and is expected to be priced above ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against premium SUVs like Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.