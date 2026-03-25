Honda Elevate V variant available with ₹50,000 worth free accessories Auto Mar 25, 2026

Honda is offering a sweet deal on the Elevate V variant: grab it before the end of March 2026 and you get extra accessories worth ₹50,000 at no added cost.

The bundle packs in a tire pressure monitoring system, dash cam, and a big 9-inch touchscreen with a 360-degree parking camera.

Price for the Elevate V starts at ₹12.06 lakh (ex-showroom).