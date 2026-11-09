Honda expected to bring new Africa Twin 1150 to India

All variants pack a punch with a 1,131 cc engine delivering 119hp and 119 Nm of torque.

The Standard version has a 21-inch front wheel and an 18.8-liter tank, while the Adventure Sports gets a bigger tank (24.2-liter) and weighs in at 245kg.

There's also the Sensing Ride variant with DCT plus radar safety tech and an Enduro Sports option built for serious off-roading with extra ground clearance.

Every model features a lighter frame, with improved suspension and Skyhook Control on the Showa EERA suspension, while the Enduro Sports has mechanical suspension with 240mm of travel at the front and 230mm at the rear.

Stay tuned!