Honda expected to bring new Africa Twin 1150 to India
Honda is expected to bring the new Africa Twin 1150 to India through its Big Wing dealerships, adding more choices for adventure bike fans.
Revealed at EICMA 2026, this model comes in three flavors, Standard, Adventure Sports, and Enduro Sports, so there's something for everyone who loves hitting the road (or trail).
All variants use 1,131 cc engine
All variants pack a punch with a 1,131 cc engine delivering 119hp and 119 Nm of torque.
The Standard version has a 21-inch front wheel and an 18.8-liter tank, while the Adventure Sports gets a bigger tank (24.2-liter) and weighs in at 245kg.
There's also the Sensing Ride variant with DCT plus radar safety tech and an Enduro Sports option built for serious off-roading with extra ground clearance.
Every model features a lighter frame, with improved suspension and Skyhook Control on the Showa EERA suspension, while the Enduro Sports has mechanical suspension with 240mm of travel at the front and 230mm at the rear.
Stay tuned!