Honda files design patent for WN7 electric motorcycle in India

WN7 packs 9.3 kWh battery

The WN7 packs a 9.3 kWh battery and an electric motor pushing out 50.4 kW of power and 100 N*m of torque.

You get up to 130km on one charge, and fast charging means you can go from 20% to 80% in under half an hour.

There's also a five-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and four riding modes (Standard, Sport, Rain, and Econ) for whatever mood or weather you're in.