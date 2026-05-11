Honda files design patent for WN7 electric motorcycle in India
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Honda just filed a design patent for its WN7 electric motorcycle in India.
First revealed at EICMA 2025, the WN7 stands out with its futuristic look: think LED headlamp, wide handlebars with bar-end mirrors, and a comfy single-piece seat inspired by the EV Fun concept.
WN7 packs 9.3 kWh battery
The WN7 packs a 9.3 kWh battery and an electric motor pushing out 50.4 kW of power and 100 N*m of torque.
You get up to 130km on one charge, and fast charging means you can go from 20% to 80% in under half an hour.
There's also a five-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and four riding modes (Standard, Sport, Rain, and Econ) for whatever mood or weather you're in.